Lakers rumors: Will Los Angeles draft Lonzo Ball?

The latest Lakers rumors look at whether or not Los Angeles will draft UCLA phenom Lonzo Ball.

With the next class of NBA draftees, the Lakers are going to need to exercise extreme caution.

In the last two drafts, Los Angeles has acquired young talents like D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram.

One of the possibilities for their next draft selection happens to be UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball.

While some would argue the decision, taking another point guard would give them depth and youth past Lou Williams.

According to a report from Lakers Nation, the discussion on ESPN’s mock draft has that very thing happening.

The report also goes on to point out that whichever player the Lakers do draft could be used as trade bait for a bigger star.

On the contrary, CBS Sports released a mock draft where Lonzo Ball goes to Miami.

Instead, Los Angeles selects Josh Jackson, a small forward out of Kansas.

Personally, I see Ball fitting in well with the Lakers. Given their young, talented core, it’s no question that more youth might actually be the answer.

In their recent win in New York against the Knicks, the team successfully depending on their younger players.

Brandon Ingram is really starting to click, and D’Angelo Russell is helpful if he stays healthy. Jordan Clarkson is a force to be reckoned with off the bench, and the effort Ivica Zubac has been putting in has been phenomenal.

If the Lakers draft Ball but don’t trade him, expect others to be dealt relatively soon. Players like Nick Young, Lou Williams, and even Timofey Mozgov all could be packaged together somehow.

It’s one to think of who they’ll draft next, but they need to stay in the bottom three to keep their pick.

