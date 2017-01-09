Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 for “throwing a forearm above the shoulders” of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, the league announced on Monday via official release. The incident occurred with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 127-100 win over the Heat on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles, and can be viewed here.

Clarkson actually thought the punishment handed down from the league was going to be much worse.

Clarkson and Dragic were both ejected after the incident, with the Lakers holding an eight-point lead at the time.