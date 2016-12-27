LaMichael James Works Out With Running Back Depleted Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are considering a former Oregon Football Running Back to help re-establish the Run Game heading into the NFL Playoffs.

Seattle made their Playoff push a few weeks ago. Now it is just a matter of seeding. Entering the final week of the regular season the Running Game for the Seahawks has been – well to put it kindly, weak. Thomas Rawls is averaging 3.3 yards per play in 2016.

According to 12thManRising, and the one-dimensional Offense with Russell Wilson at the helm will only get them so far. Wilson has been plagued with injuries this season.

Wilson has also picked up and ran with the ball, but not recently. So what does Pete Carroll do? He knows that Seattle needs to get the run game going. On Tuesday, Carroll tried out some options, including former Oregon Duck LaMichael James.

RB needy Seahawks worked out Stevan Ridley, Jonas Gray, LaMichael James, Dominique Williams, Boom Herron, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2016

James has not had an easy go in the National Football League since leaving Oregon Football. He has spent quite a bit of time injured and off the field. He has kept himself in football shape for this type of opportunity.

LaMichael James has been with two teams at the next level. He began with the San Francisco 49ers before spending close to a year with the Miami Dolphins.

James was released from the Dolphins in September of 2015.

