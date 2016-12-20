Lane Johnson Returns, With A Purpose





Instead, Johnson was in Oklahoma doing his best to stay in shape. He did some explosive weight work, some on-field football drills and he came back to the NovaCare Complex looking good and in relatively good shape. Not football shape, per se, which makes his starting gig on Thursday night so interesting, but in the kind of shape where Johnson thinks he can help the team win against New York and Dallas to finish the season with some positive momentum.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how it goes,” he said. “I haven’t been in that situation in a long time, but it’s going to be exciting to be out there for this team playing the game I love to play.”

What else can Johnson say? He lost four games in 2014 the first time Johnson was suspended and then this. The timing was terrible, and the impact was severe for the Eagles. After Johnson was suspended, the Eagles started rookie Halapoulivaati Vaitai and, after an initial struggle, Vaitai improved each week and was playing at a high level until a knee injury sent him to the sidelines. Allen Barbre has started at right tackle. Rookie Isaac Seumalo started there against Baltimore on Sunday. Matt Tobin came in for some relief action against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.

Four players have taken live reps at right tackle in Johnson’s absence, so clearly the offensive line has felt the impact. “It ended up being musical chairs,” Johnson said.

Quarterback Carson Wentz , too, felt the impact. The entire offense regressed with Johnson gone. But that’s the past. It’s over. It’s gone. It can’t ever happen again.

“It’s something that weighs on my mind all the time, even now that I’m with the team. I feel like a lot of things could have happened differently with the season. I’m not saying one player can do that much, but I feel I could have helped the team in a lot of ways,” said Johnson, who weighed in at 322 pounds on Monday.

“Words can’t express anything. I’m just going to have to show by my actions. Over the next few years, just less talk and more action.”

Johnson, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2013, has been an outstanding player when he has been on the field. He’s a great athlete with power and the Eagles are a far better team when he’s in the lineup. But how much can the Eagles trust Johnson moving forward? He knows he “failed the team,” as Johnson says. Not once, but twice.

“I’m going to play as hard as I can. That’s all I can control,” Johnson said.

Johnson starts at right tackle on Thursday against the New York Giants, a team that has everything to play for in this game. There are limited reps in practice this week and limited opportunities to get his timing back with right guard Brandon Brooks and the offense. Moving forward. Looking ahead. The talk is over. Actions, says Johnson, are what matter most.

“I’ve got to go out there and play good football,” Johnson said. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m excited to get back out there and help us win. I thought we should have been 4-0 when I played, but that’s in the past. I’ve got a lot to prove. I feel like I’m one of the best right tackles in the league and that’s what I’m going out there to do.”