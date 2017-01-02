Lane Kiffin On Leaving Alabama

Here’s what Lane Kiffin had to say to Paul Finebaum about his departure from Alabama before the National Championship Game.

Lane Kiffin is leaving Alabama, and now that he’s no longer constrained by Nick Saban’s rules on coordinators speaking to the media he’s free to talk about. Kiffin was on the Paul Finebaum show today and had this to say about leaving the Tide the week of the National Championship Game.

“Just talking to coach, just felt really that for the players, that I can give 100 percent for the players. I want to win this game for the players, for the fans. We have to do one more. Sark and I are so similar, he would give us the best chance to win because his mind will be 100 percent on the game.

This sounds like a guy who understands that it’s hard to be a head coach of one team and the offensive coordinator of another.

It’s the best thing for the players for Sark to call this game for these players because I want them to win and they deserve the best.”

There are a lot of media members trying to make hay out of Kiffin’s departure and claiming that there was drama in it, but Kiffin doesn’t sound upset. Lane Kiffin sounds like a guy moving on to be head coach again after having an insanely successful run at Alabama as an offensive coordinator, because that’s what he is.

Folks can say what they want about Kiffin, but he was certianly classy when it came to his departure from Alabama.

