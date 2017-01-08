Lane Kiffin Predicts An Alabama Win In The National Championship

Lane Kiffin won’t be on the sideline for Alabama at the National Championship, but he’s still predicting an Alabama victory.

You didn’t think the Lane Train would abandon the Tide did you? Lane Kiffin may not be able to be at the game, but he’s still predicting a big Alabama win.

The Kiffin is confident in Alabama and his replacement.

Lane Kiffin will watch game from Boca & predicts a Bama win. “Sark will do awesome. He’s one of best game day callers in all of football” — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 9, 2017

It sounds like Lane’s heart is still in Alabama. We understand Lane, Alabama will enchant even the best of men.

Anyone who says that switching offensive coordinators the week of the National Championship isn’t a big deal is kidding themselves. That doesn’t mean that Alabama won’t handle the switch well though. If any team can handle this kind of swap it’s Alabama. You have to trust the process.

We don’t expect to see Alabama change its offense dramatically, even with a new offensive coordinator a National Championship Game isn’t the time to make a big shift. In fact you may see Alabama rely on a simpler version of its offense for this game. There are plenty of Bama fans who wouldn’t mind seeing a few more runs right?

If Alabama does rely on the run game a little bit more than they did in the Peach Bowl don’t be surprised to see Damien Harris getting some great carries. Bama likes to mix it up and just because one player (Bo Scarbrough) had a big game last week doesn’t mean they will get the lions share of touches the next.

Then again maybe this is the game that the Jalen Hurts passing game takes a big step, we certianly wouldn’t complain if it was.

