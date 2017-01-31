The media went nuts over Lane Kiffin looking unhappy in a recruiting video, and that’s exactly what Kiffin wanted them to do.

Former Alabama Football OC and current Owls Head Coach Lane Kiffin is trolling again and every media outlet except Bama Hammer has taken the bait he brilliantly disguised as a FAU recruiting video.

This video is as awkward as it is brilliant. Lane Kiffin is a master troll.

Let me explain trolling since it’s been misrepresented in the same media that is getting trolled by Lane Kiffin right now. In its truest form, Trolling is a subtle art form the goal of which is to get the biggest reaction from largest number of people with minimal effort.

This is where the term troll / trolling comes from. Get it?

This Kiffin FAU video was intentionally awkward. The music sounds like a 1980’s new employee orientation video for a job that involves wearing a paper hat on purpose.

Lane Kiffin was supposed to look like he had all the charisma of a midnight shift toll booth operator. This is what a FAU produced video really looks like.

That’s badass right? I mean it’s not Al.com’s Justin King level badass but what is?

Kiffin is a Master Troll.

This is the point. Lane Kiffin knows there is too much going on this week with National Signing Day and recruits flipping like a water bottle in a teenager’s snap chat video for the media to care about yet another over produced recruiting hype video from a mid tier school like FAU.

So how do you get the media to pay attention? How do you get FAU on the front page when 5 stars are all anyone wants to talk about? You produce a video more awkward than soft core porn dialogue. It worked. We are all talking about it today.

Watch it again and appreciate a Master Troll at work. When you’re finished Google search “Lane Kiffin trolls.”

This isn’t the first time Kiffin has trolled the planet but it may be his finest work.

