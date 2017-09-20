Lara Trump, is showing off her newborn – and her svelte physique – in an Instagram post one week after giving birth.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MISMATCHED SUIT LEADS TO SPECULATION ABOUT FASHION FAUX PAS

The first time mom posted a photo of her smiling widely in a cinched black dress and stiletto heels, cradling her tiny bundle. Her husband, Eric Trump, posed behind the two in the picture with a caption that read, “Happy one week on earth, Luke! We love you so much! #JustDiscoveredHisHands”

Since she posted the pic, fans have been reaching out, some to send congratulations about their little addition – but most want to comment on how good the new mom looks in such a short amount of time.

“Laura(sic), u look fabulous 1 week after giving birth. Enjoy ur #blessing,” one posted.

“Lara you look amazing!” another said.

It appears the 34-year-old bounced back to her pre-pregnancy shape fairly easily, which isn’t all too surprising since she continued her workouts throughout her pregnancy – frequently posting videos on Instagram of her weight lifting sessions. She even caught some flack from those same Instagram fans for working out too hard while she was pregnant.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Lara kept the posts from the day coming, following up her original photo with one where she, Eric and Luke were joined by her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump and brother-in-law Jared Kushner.

Lara and Eric’s son is the ninth grandchild of President Trump.