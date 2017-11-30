Largest earthquake in Delaware history rocks East Coast

UPDATED 5:50 PM: USGS officials downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake to 4.1 on the Richter Scale. The numbers may continue to change; this is the 4th adjustment so far. USGS geologists originally reported it as 4.4; before revising it to 5.1 briefly before re-reporting it as 4.4.

According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake occurred late Thursday afternoon outside Dover. The 4.4 magnitude quake was epicentered to the east of Dover, near Herring Branch and struck shortly after 4:45 PM. Reports are the tremor was felt throughout the greater mid-Atlantic region, reaching as far north as New York and the southern tip of Connecticut. As of now there are no reports of major damage to any buildings or infrastructure as a result of the quake.

This is the largest earthquake in Delaware history. According to the Delaware Geological Society, 69 earthquakes have been recorded in Delaware since 1871. Officials believe the previously known largest event was an estimated 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Wilmington in 1871; the largest recorded quake was in 1978, also further upstate registering 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

Old Seismic records indicate an earthquake was recorded close to Thursday’s epicenter in 1879. Much like today, witnesses felt the event “strongly” but there were no widespread damages.