Larry Grantham, former Jets linebacker, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) Former New York Jets outside linebacker Larry Grantham, a starter on the 1969 Super Bowl team, has died. He was 78.

The Jets announced Sunday night that a funeral service for Grantham will be held Wednesday in his hometown of Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

Grantham was an original member of the New York Titans franchise, which became the Jets in 1963 after three seasons. He was a five-time AFL All-Star during his 13 years with the team and was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2011. His 43 takeaways remain a franchise career record.

Grantham was a star at the University of Mississippi and selected to the school’s All-Century Team in 1959. He was drafted in the 15th round by the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1960, but chose to instead play with New York after it made him one of its 32 picks in the AFL draft.

