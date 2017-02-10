In October 2016, NASCAR announced new participation guidelines involving Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series.

For 2017 and beyond, Cup drivers with five or more years of experience will be limited to 10 XFINITY and seven Truck Series races.

But that really doesn’t cut it for Larry McReynolds, who voiced his concerns with the restrictions on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub.

McReynolds believes NASCAR didn’t go far enough, as he thinks Cup drivers shouldn’t be able to participate in playoff races in either series.

