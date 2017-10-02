Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport has “temporarily halted” the flights following the gunfire near the Mandalay Bay casino during a country music festival that reportedly killed at least 2 people and left two dozen injured.

McCarran Airport first advised its passengers that some flights “will be affected” and said delays are to be expected.

It later tweeted saying all flights in and out of the international McCarran airport “have been temporarily halted” following the reported shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

A University Medical Center spokesman told Reuters that there were at least two dead and 24 injured.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that one suspect is down. It remains unclear whether there are more suspects.