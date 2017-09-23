Las Vegas police reveal how dummy helped secure conviction

Las Vegas police detectives say they were surprised when they were able to use a decoy mannequin in their search for a suspected killer who had bludgeoned to death two homeless men.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Metropolitan Police Department officers and a prosecutor described Tuesday how they used a CPR-training mannequin to help convict Shane Schindler.

Although authorities never found enough evidence to charge Schindler in the deaths of two men, they caught him on camera in February attacking the decoy dummy with a hammer. Schindler was recently sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for attempted murder for hammering the dummy.

The mannequin was on display at an event held at the Mob Museum, about a mile from where police used it as a decoy.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com