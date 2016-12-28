Last of 5 convicted in fatal house explosion to be sentenced

A man who was among five people convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion is the last to learn his punishment.

Glenn Hults faces between six months and three years in prison when he is sentenced Wednesday in Marion County.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the November 2012 house explosion that killed a couple who lived next door and damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes. Prosecutors say Hults and others plotted to destroy the house to claim $300,000 in insurance money.

The four other defendants have already been sentenced. The owner of the home destroyed by the blast, 51-year-old Monserrate Shirley, was sentenced last week to 50 years in prison.