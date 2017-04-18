Dialing his fastball up to 97 mph, Mets starter Zack Wheeler held the Phillies in check through five innings, allowing his only run on an Odubel Herrera home run in the first. He left with a lead thanks to the Mets’ first-inning rally off Zach Eflin, Philadelphia’s rotation replacement for Clay Buchholz.

But the Phillies tied things up on an unearned run in the eighth, leaning heavily on their bullpen to give them a chance. A quintet of relievers — including Luis Garcia, who earned the win — combined with Eflin to hold the Mets scoreless over the game’s final nine innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Extra out: With two outs and a man on first base in the eighth inning, Reyes dropped a routine popup down the third-base line, giving Philadelphia runners on the corners in an inning that should have been over. The next batter, Blanco, hit a pinch-hit, RBI ground-rule double over Yoenis Cespedes‘ head, playing the tying run. Initially, two runs scored on the play, but a replay review revealed that the ball bounced over the orange home-run line, forcing Freddy Galvis to retreat to third base.

Early lead: Again assigned to the leadoff spot, Michael Conforto sparked another early rally, walking and scoring on a Jay Bruce RBI single in the first. Moments later, the Mets took their first lead when Cespedes came home on an Eflin wild pitch. They kept that one-run advantage intact until the eighth.

WHAT’S NEXT

Phillies: Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez (0-2, 9.00 ERA) makes his third start of the season Wednesday night against the Mets at Citi Field. He is hoping to pitch more than five innings for the first time. He racked up 94 pitches in four innings in his first start, and 100 pitches in five innings in his second start.

Mets: Robert Gsellman (0-1, 9.28 ERA) looks to shake off his early-season struggles when the Mets and Phillies reconnect for a 7:10 p.m. ET game on Wednesday. Gsellman gave up eight runs last time out in Miami, though four of those came on a grand slam following a defensive misplay behind him.

