Late For Work 12/27: Young Ravens Fan Has Meltdown After Christmas Loss

Young Ravens Fan Has Meltdown After Christmas Loss

Admit it.

You felt just like Gavin when Steelers receiver Antonio Brown stretched the ball across the goal line to score the game-winning touchdown, eliminating the Ravens from the playoffs.

“THEY RUINED MY CHRISTMAS!” the 8-year-old Ravens fan screamed out as his parents tried to console him.

“Can I say a cuss word?”

The only difference between your reaction and Gavin’s is that you probably didn’t ask permission and simply took the liberty to swear like a sailor.

For those wondering, this is not the same Gavin who had a meltdown after the Carolina Panthers cut his favorite wide receiver, Steve Smith Sr. , but I sure appreciate the passion the young Gavins have for football.

Gavins of the world are not alone. Heartbreak is everywhere.

More I think about it, more convinced I am that yesterday’s loss was the Ravens’ most heartbreaking defeat since the 2011 AFC championship. — Garrett Downing (@gdowning14) December 26, 2016

Smith Sr. Posts Heartfelt Message Heading Into Final Career Game

For those contemplating not watching the Ravens’ season finale Sunday because it’s meaningless in terms of the postseason, here’s a REALLY good reason to tune in anyway …

You will witness history.

Sunday’s game is expected to be Smith’s final time playing in the NFL, capping an illustrious 16-year career that could very well be celebrated and honored by an induction into the Hall of Fame.

Smith took to social media after Sunday’s loss to thank the Ravens Flock for welcoming him with open arms the moment he signed with Baltimore, and reiterated the significance of Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We will not give up or play dead! One more game. The game of heart. No quit,” he penned, in part. The full message is embedded in the post below.

Smith hasn’t definitively announced he will retire after this season, but Head Coach John Harbaugh has said that’s what he understands to be the plan.

In Sunday’s loss, Smith notched seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, moving past Isaac Bruce for 12th place on the NFL’s all-time receptions list. Smith ranks No. 7 in NFL history with 14,697 career receiving yards.

“For Steve, it’s going to be a big deal for him,” Harbaugh said Monday. “But he’s been that way all year. I think he’ll approach it the same way he has all year – as a pro. It’ll be very meaningful, certainly. How could it not be?”

Ravens-Steelers Breaks NFL Network Viewership Record

Despite inciting mass complaints for billing SUNDAY’s Christmas classic as a “Thursday Night Special,” the NFL Network still set a new viewership record with the Ravens-Steelers AFC North showdown.

Ravens-Steelers had 14.8M viewers, making it the most-watched NFL Network-only regular season game ever (2011’s 49ers-Ravens had 10.7M). — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) December 26, 2016

The 14.8 million viewers surpassed the network’s previous record of 10.7 million in 2011, which also featured the Ravens on a national holiday. It was the first edition of “The Harbowl,” as the Ravens hosted the San Francisco 49ers and Jim Harbaugh on Thanksgiving.

The viewership likely would have been higher had it aired on a broadcast channel instead of cable, but it still outperformed ABC’s broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA finals rematch, which garnered a 10.1 million viewership.

Flacco Topped 4,000 Passing Yards For First Time, But Had To Lead League In Attempts To Do It

Flacco has officially done it.

He’s passed for more than 4,000 yards for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. He currently stands at 4,050 yards with one game left to tack on another couple hundred yards.

Last week, Flacco was asked what it means to hit the milestone.

“Well, it will mean a lot if we can win a couple of games down the stretch and get in the playoffs,” he replied. “Really, other than that, it means we can stop being asked about it.”

If you ask CSNMidAtlantic.com’s Clifton Brown, there is additional meaning behind it.

“The Ravens passed too much,” he wrote.

Brown pointed out that Flacco is currently tied with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the most pass attempts in the NFL with 623.

“This is not what the Ravens had in mind when the season began,” Brown added. “Whether Marc Trestman or Marty Mornhinweg was the offensive coordinator, the Ravens weren’t committed enough to the running game, and it cost them.”

Quick Hits

Didn’t notice this until now, but Suggs and Jernigan combined for zero tackles against Steelers. Didn’t get on stat sheet. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) December 26, 2016

Something to think about: #Ravens have had the most losses (7) with a 4th quarter go-ahead drive (11) between 2015 & 2016. @RussellStReport — Dev Panchwagh (@devpanchwagh) December 26, 2016