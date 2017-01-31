Late-night TV hosts take aim at Trump travel ban

Late-night TV hosts on Monday night took aim at President Trump’s controversial travel ban for refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries and the backlash it sparked during the past weekend.

James Corden, host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” filmed a special cold open for Monday’s episode chronicling Corden ‘s movement through Los Angeles International Airport earlier in the day. The video, which showed Corden moving the security check, ordering a grilled cheese sandwich and boarding a flight, ended with a black slate noting that this week’s episodes were pre-taped as Corden left Los Angeles on Monday.

“Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones,” the slate read. LAX was among several major airports where protestors have gathered in recent days to

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Comedy Central’s “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” all delivered segments on the ban. Fallon did his in full Trump impersonation mode.

CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also had a video cold open that was a reaction to Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon saying in an interview with the New York Times that journalists should “keep their mouths shut” for a period during the new administration. The video showed “Face the Nation” anchor John Dickerson and frequent panelists on CBS’ Sunday morning public affairs show, including Bob Woodward and Peggy Noonan, sitting around a table with their lips tight.

Colbert, who was back with new episodes after taking last week off, said the poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty has been revised to read: “Don’t let it hit ya where the good lord split ya.”

Colbert and Meyers both zeroed in on the fact that only true outrage could drive people to go the airport without travel plans.

“Do you have any idea how angry people have to be to voluntarily go to JFK?” Colbert joked. “If you can spend more than two hours at JFK without losing your @#$%, you should get automatic citizenship,” Meyers observed.

Noah summed up the events of the weekend by asserting: “No matter how bad the situation you’re in, Donald Trump can always make it worse.”