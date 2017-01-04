Latest Indians signee Edwin Encarnacion attends Cavaliers game

Well that didn’t take long.

Just one night before his introduction as the newest member of the Cleveland Indians, Edwin Encarnacion decided to support the NBA Champions next door at the Q.

This isn’t the first time the 34-year-old slugger has displayed his Cavaliers fan-hood, though.

One of his latest Instagram posts is a picture of former teammate Jose Reyes and himself donning the wine-and-gold colors via a LeBron James jersey.

Cleveland appreciates the love already, Edwin. We’ll see you in the spring.