Latest: Small tornado touches down during California storm

SAN FRANCISCO –  The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

A small tornado touched down as part of a strong band of thunderstorms that moved through Northern California during the latest winter storm that swelled rivers and prompted evacuations over flood fears.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Rowe says the tornado was on the ground south of Sacramento for about 3/8 of a mile late Tuesday. It tore limbs from trees and ripped awnings from buildings. No injuries are reported from the small twister, which was about 100 yards wide.

Rowe says while the heaviest rain has moved through, the risk of flooding remains.

About 2,000 people in rural Wilton, near Sacramento, were asked to leave their homes Tuesday, as crews tried to bolster a river levee.

There’s still no estimate when Interstate 80 will reopen after more than 6 feet of snow fell along the mountain artery.

