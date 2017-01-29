Latin America looks to win back the title of Miss Universe

The next Miss Universe will be chosen tonight in Manila from among 86 representatives from around the world.

After an edition in which Colombia tasted the honeys of victory

for just a few moments, candidates from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Mexico,Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and other Latin American countries will look for the crown to return to the region.

During their stay in the Philippines, the contestants were received by President Rodrigo Duterte in the presidential palace of Malacanang. Preliminary competition was held Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena, where they paraded in swimsuit, evening dress and typical national costume.

Miss Argentina, Estefanía Bernal, told Miss Universo that her dress was inspired by the Pacha Mama. Miss Costa Rica, Carolina Rodríguez Durán, said that his, which includes recycled cans and fabric, is inspired by Bird of Paradise to represent the biodiversity of his country. The costume of Miss Ecuador, Connie Jiménez, is inspired by the hummingbirds of her land.

The current Miss Universe, Filipina Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was

crowned in December 2015. Initially Alonzo was announced as the second runner-up and Colombian Ariadna Gutiérrez Arévalo as the winner. The result would have given two consecutive titles to Colombia after the triumph of Paulina Vega in 2014. But moments later the presenter Steve Harvey corrected its error and Alonzo became Miss Universe, giving the third title for its country.

Surprisingly, Miss Universe again chose Harvey as host of the ceremony tonight, when will be chosen Miss Universe 2016.

Among the Latin American countries, Venezuela has the highest

number of victories, with 7, the most recent in 2013 with Gabriela Isler. Puerto Rico follows with 5, while Colombia, Mexico and Brazil have 2. In the overall count, the United States remains the leader after winning 8 times. The current Miss United States is Deshauna Barber, a 27-year-old army officer from the District of Columbia.

During the gala tonight, the band Boyz II Men and the rapper Flo

Rida will be in charge of the musical numbers.

The jury is comprised of former Miss Puerto Rican Universe Dayanara Torres, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe of Angola Leila Lopes, editorial director of Paper Mickey Boardman magazine, founder of the modeling agency The Bailey Agency School of Fashion Cynthia Bailey, activist Francine LeFrak and former Japanese Miss Universe Riyo Mori.

Miss Universe will air on Sunday at 7:00 PM (Eastern time) by

Fox in the United States and TNT in Latin America.