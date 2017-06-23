FOX Sports North’s LaTroy Hawkins recalls when he struck out the side using just nine pitches while playing for the Chicago Cubs.

More FOX Sports North Videos LaTroy Hawkins recalls immaculate inning Digital Extra: A look back at the careers of Vikings’ receivers Moss, Rashad WATCH: Twins’ Vargas crushes 483-foot home run Digital Extra: Top pitching performances from Twins position players Timberwolves draft profile: Trade the pick Timberwolves draft profile: Trade the pick More FOX Sports North Videos