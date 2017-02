The Laurel Police are looking for a man who robbed an area store Wednesday night. The man went into the Shore Stop on North Central Avenue around 11:20 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money. The employee gave it to him before the man ran from the store. The suspect is black, about 5’09” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white gloves. If you have information on the suspect, contact the Laurel Police or Crime Stoppers.