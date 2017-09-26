Laurel hosting Downtown Development workshop tonight

The town of Laurel is hosting a Downtown Development District workshop tonight. The town will be educating small businesses and homeowners on grants and incentives available to fix up or rebuild on their properties, such as state historic tax credits, energy rebates, USDA grants and loans, and more. The Downtown Development District program is sponsored by the state housing authority to create incentives to redevelop disadvantaged communities. Laurel’s development district runs from the Broad Creek waterfront south to East Sixth Street, east to Pine Street, and west to the railroad tracks. The workshop is going to be held from 5 to 7:30 PM tonight at the Laurel Public Library. Click here to check if your property is inside the Downtown Development District.