Laurel Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses

A Laurel man has been arrested after a traffic stop Friday night east of Laurel.   Delaware State Police say they spotted a pickup truck speeding on Laurel Road – stopped the truck – and smelled marijuana coming from inside.  A search of the truck turned up 9 bags of heroin and over 12 grams of marijuana.  Troopers arrested 53 year old Millard Bouchard of Laurel then got a search warrant for his home, where they found an AR-15 with a homemade silencer, a .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and nearly 2 ½  pounds of marijuana.  Bouchard is charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses and is being held on a $62-thousand secured bail.

 

