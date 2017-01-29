Laurel Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses

A Laurel man has been arrested after a traffic stop Friday night east of Laurel. Delaware State Police say they spotted a pickup truck speeding on Laurel Road – stopped the truck – and smelled marijuana coming from inside. A search of the truck turned up 9 bags of heroin and over 12 grams of marijuana. Troopers arrested 53 year old Millard Bouchard of Laurel then got a search warrant for his home, where they found an AR-15 with a homemade silencer, a .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and nearly 2 ½ pounds of marijuana. Bouchard is charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses and is being held on a $62-thousand secured bail.