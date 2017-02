The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a Laurel area store late Wednesday night. A man walked into the Oasis Travel Plaza on Sussex Highway, holding a handgun, demanding cash. The store employee gave the suspect the money before he ran in an unknown direction. The suspect is a black man, about 5’09” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white gloves. If you have any information on the suspect, contact State Police or Crime Stoppers.