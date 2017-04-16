Lawsuit accuses company of exploiting foreign workers

A Guatemalan man and two of his former co-workers have filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee landscaping company, accusing the firm of trafficking immigrants for forced labor.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pmAfi1 ) that Mynor Chox says he was treated like a servant and threatened with deportation if he complained about working conditions at Outdoors Unlimited landscaping company in Murfreesboro, about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.

Chox got a temporary visa known as the H2-B that allowed him to legally work in the United States. In the lawsuit, the three men say they were forced to live in a trailer with 10 others, worked six days a week and were cheated out of their wages.

An attorney for the company declined to comment. In legal filings, the company has denied any wrongdoing.