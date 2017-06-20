Lawsuit: Child bound with duct tape for nap time violation

A lawsuit alleges a 4-year-old Missouri girl was bound with duct tape by a preschool teacher and that supervisors at the church-based preschool refused to fire the teacher.

The suit was filed this month against Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park, a suburb of St. Louis. It alleges a teacher taped the child’s legs together when she refused to stay on her cot during nap time.

The lawsuit also contends the preschool failed to report the incident to her parents, a school supervisor laughed off the incident, and the church board failed to fire or suspend the teacher.

The church told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $25,000.