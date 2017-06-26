A Muslim community in Connecticut is facing allegations that it failed to prevent sexual assaults of a 3-year-old girl in 2015 by an older boy at a private school it runs on its property.

The girl’s parents filed a lawsuit in state court last month against the Muslim Society of Greater Danbury, which runs the Al Hedaya Islamic Center in Newtown. They are seeking unspecified damages.

School officials deny the parents’ allegations. They also say the allegations against the boy have never been proven.

Newtown police investigated but found no probable cause to arrest the boy.

The parents say school officials previously knew the boy had violent tendencies but took no action to protect other students from him.

They allege the boy inappropriately touched their daughter several times.