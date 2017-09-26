Lawsuit: Waitress fired over religious objection to pants

A federal agency says a restaurant chain discriminated against the religious beliefs of a Pentecostal woman by refusing to let her wear a denim skirt instead of blue jeans while she worked as a waitress.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday that it has sued Georgia Blue LLC, which has restaurants selling southern and Creole food in four Mississippi cities.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, says the Mississippi-based company failed to “reasonably accommodate” the religious beliefs of Kaetoya Watkins, who told a Georgia Blue manager that her religion prohibits her from wearing pants.

The lawsuit says Watkins received no response but was fired when she went work her first day in November 2015 wearing a denim skirt.

A call to the Georgia Blue corporate office was not immediately returned Tuesday.