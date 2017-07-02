Leaderboard: Track all the action from the final round of the U.S. Senior Open

After two rounds, the top 60 players, including ties, will qualify to play the final two rounds of the championship. Throughout the second wave of Round 2, the USGA provides a Projected Cut, which projects what the full-field leader board will look like at the end of Round 2. This projection uses a combination of actual scores for all players and the hole statistics for any holes they have yet to play. As players post scores, the projected cutline can move as players perform better or worse than the average on the holes they have completed.