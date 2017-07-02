Leaf debuts, Magic go on 21-0 run at Orlando summer league

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Sunday was the second day of the Orlando Pro Summer League, which features eight teams and runs through Thursday.

Another four teams start play in Utah on Monday, and then the 24-team NBA Summer League begins Friday in Las Vegas.

A look at some of the notable action from Sunday in Orlando:

—

LEAF DEBUTS

Indiana rookie T.J. Leaf, a first-round pick in this year’s draft, finally made his debut. He missed the Pacers’ opener on Saturday to attend a family wedding.

Leaf didn’t disappoint, scoring 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting as Indiana beat Charlotte 84-77 in the nightcap of Sunday’s tripleheader at the Magic practice facility.

He helped seal the win with a dunk with 23 seconds remaining.

—

BIG RUN

Orlando topped Miami 81-68 in the second game of the day. The Magic started the game on a 21-0 run and never trailed, though Miami got within five at one point in the second half.

Jonathan Isaac impressed for the Magic, with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The No. 6 overall draft pick this year out of Florida State has had his college coach, Seminoles boss Leonard Hamilton, watching his first two games.

Okaro White scored 15 and Bam Adebayo had 14 for Miami. Adebayo, the No. 14 draft pick, shot only 4 for 16.

—

STAT ODDITY

New York’s Chasson Randle led the Knicks with 16 points in their 103-78 loss to Detroit, the first game on Sunday’s slate.

He got those 16 points the hard way.

Randle was 5 for 10 from 3-point range – and 0 for 7 from 2-point range. He was also 1 for 2 from the line.

—

QUICK STUDY

Detroit first-round pick Luke Kennard was 4 for 6 from 3-point range in his summer debut Saturday, though after the game Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said the rookie has a lot to learn on the defensive end.

Kennard must have listened.

He had two of the Pistons’ six steals, and even blocked a shot. Kennard blocked only 19 shots in his 73 college games at Duke.

—

VET APPEARANCE

Longtime NBA referee Scott Wall, who first worked a game in that league during the 1995-96 season, was part of the crew for the Miami-Orlando game. Wall worked with Tyler Ford, Samone Jelks and Ashley Gilpin.

Wall lives about an hour from Orlando.

Jelks and Gilpin each worked half the game. They became the third and fourth female referees to do a game so far in Orlando this summer, joining Saturday refs Natalie Sago and Fatou Cissoko-Stephens.

—

NTILIKINA UPDATE

The Knicks’ Frank Ntilikina missed his second straight game with a sore right knee, and New York doesn’t expect the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft to play on Monday either.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek did see Ntilikina shoot for the first time Sunday, saying he liked what he saw.

—

NIANG OUT

Indiana’s Georges Niang, who was hurt two minutes into the Pacers’ summer opener on Saturday, was held out with his sprained left knee. Indiana was also without Rakeem Christmas, sidelined by a sprained ankle.