LeAnn Rimes shared an adorable throwback picture of herself at 8-years-old.

The country singer captioned the snap, “My little 8 year old self. This was my first tape. #tbt #throwbackthursday #throwback #thathair #whereitallbegan.”

Rimes, now 34, looks cute in her red dress and poofy hairstyle that was (sort of) in vogue back then.

Rimes was a vocal powerhouse even at age 8. By age 13, she became the youngest country music star since Tanya Tucker when she released Blue Macks’s song “Blue.”