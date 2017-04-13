Lebanon detains man accused of raping 4 Syrian boys

Lebanese police say they have detained a man accused of raping four Syrian boys.

The Internal Security Forces said in a statement Thursday that the 45-year-old Syrian man was detained in the mountain resort of Aley, near Beirut.

It said the man confessed to raping the boys, whose ages ranged between nine and 16. It said videos found on the man’s cellphone show that he filmed two of the boys as he abused them.

Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian refugees, including many children. Refugee children often have to work to support their families, putting them at greater risk of exploitation or abuse.