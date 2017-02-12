LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Alicia Keys and Michael B. Jordan appear in a new ad by Nike called “Equality,” which will air Sunday night during the Grammy Awards according to Cleveland.com.

Via Nike:

“Is this the land history promised?

This field of play.

Where the dream of fairness and mutual respect lives on.

Where you are defined by actions, not your looks and beliefs.

For too long these ideals have taken refuge inside these lines.

Equality should have no boundaries.

The bond between players should exist between people.

Opportunity should be indiscriminate.

Worth should outshine color.

The ball should bounce the same for everyone.

If we can be equals here, we can be equals everywhere.”