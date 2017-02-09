After Charles Oakley’s controversial evening at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, one that saw him ejected from the arena and charged with three counts of assault by the NYPD, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James weighed in on the altercation — posting a picture of Oakley from his playing days with the Knicks in the 1990’s and following it with the caption: “Mood!! #Legend”

The two have been friendly throughout the years, so, it’s no surprise here to see LeBron stand up for Oakley:

As LeBron’s feud with Phil Jackson continues to boil throughout the season, one must wonder if this Instagram post had more than one purpose.