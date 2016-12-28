LeBron James claimed that he would take the high road, as always, during the NBA Finals. His high road is bogus and he needs to own it.

LeBron James had, arguably, the greatest NBA Finals series in history. He led an improbable comeback against a nearly unbeatable team. He was spectacular.

James also sat in front of the media and complained about trash talk. He argued that Draymond Green went overboard with his name calling, He cited his children and his status as a father as reasons why on-court trash talking between two fierce competitors at the highest level was inappropriate.

It came off as a little whiny. James was upset he got called a name and then he complained to the world about it. He wasn’t upset that Green may have made an attempt to hit him, he was hurt that he was called a name.

Several Warriors took shots at James. Marreese Speights tweeted out baby bottle emojis. Klay Thompson said he must have gotten his feelings hurt and that it’s a “grown man’s league.”

James responded to Thompson’s comments with some interesting comments of his own. The eventual Finals MVP said “It’s so hard to take the high road. I’ve been doing it for 13 years. It’s so hard to continue to do it, and I’m going to do it again.” Ayesha Curry made fun of those comments, but then James went on to mount an incredible comeback in the series.

LeBron James, for all intents and purposes, is a really good guy. He doesn’t have any off court problems and he represents the league very well. He does great work for the community and helps a lot of people.

He’s also just as arrogant and petty as Golden State. is. The Warriors get bashed for turning around before jumpers go in, bench celebrations, and their overall team identity. They make #LightYears ahead jokes and even threw a “Super Villains” themed party.

The Warriors have embraced who they are, reveling in the petty. James, unfortunately, has not. He pretends to “take the high road” when h goes as low as possible.

James threw a Halloween party in which their were some Warriors-themed decorations. There were reminders that Golden State was up 3-1 in the NBA Finals. There were cookies in the shape of tombstones that had Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s names on them. It turns out, there was more.

The party, reportedly, had a dummy dressed as Curry at the entrance. Guests had to step over him to enter the party. The only reason James had to take the high road was because if he literally went low, he would have tripped over his own decoration.

The jabs, shots, and slights are all extremely fun, but you have to own it. James doesn’t. He wants to have his cake and eat it too. He can’t take the high road, talk about how he always does it, and then go and insult the other team. It’s like recording yourself giving money to someone on the street, claiming how bad you feel for the less fortunate, and then dehumanizing someone when the cameras are off.

James needs to choose a side. Either he’s arrogant or he’s not. Golden State has chosen it’s side.

The rivalry is better when the two teams don’t like each other. It thrives off these little petty acts where one player throws shade at the other squad. But the teams have to really get into it.

LeBron James’ high road is bogus. He isn’t that player. He has his own celebration after he hits game winners, his nickname is literally “King,” and he throws parties in which his opponents are dead decorations. His feelings really got hurt.

Perhaps the Warriors occupy more room in his head than he wants to admit because, even though he defeated the Dubs on Christmas Day, they’re coming for him.

