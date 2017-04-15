Paul George was in a familiar position for superstars Saturday: ball in his hands in the final seconds with the game on the line.

LeBron James recognized that and double-teamed George, who passed the ball to C.J. Miles for a shot at the buzzer that missed, sealing the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 109-108 win over the Indiana Pacers.

“Anyone but Paul George can take that final shot and we live with it,” James told ABC’s Lisa Salters after the game.

Naturally, Skip Bayless and other critics complained that George, the Pacers’ best player, needed to make sure he took the last shot.

STILL CAN’T BELIEVE PAUL GEORGE TURNED INTO LEBRON ON LAST PLAY AND TURNED DOWN DRIVING/GETTING TO FT LINE VS JR SMITH. NO BIG-SHOT GUTS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 15, 2017

But LeBron, who’s been known to pass up a big shot at the end of the game, said George “made the right play” and argued that “the best player on the floor doesn’t (have) to take the shot.”

LeBron James said Paul George “made the right play” w/ pass on last possession: “Best player on the floor doesn’t [have] to take the shot” pic.twitter.com/viposeE1IJ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 15, 2017

“If I get doubled, I’m giving it up,” James told reporters. “That’s me. … If you get doubled, I think we all know math in here: If it’s two guys on the ball, that means it’s a 4-on-3. We have good numbers. You know, so, the best player on the floor doesn’t (have) to take the shot. You know, I think he made the right play.”

George, however, didn’t completely agree, saying he needed to get the ball back. “Situations like that, I’ve got to get the last shot,” he told reporters.

Pacers’ Paul George on final possession in Game 1 loss vs. Cavaliers: “Situations like that, I’ve got to get the last shot.” pic.twitter.com/nZIud7OvCU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 15, 2017