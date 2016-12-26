As the Cleveland Cavaliers completed their dramatic come-from-behind victory vs. the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Cavs forward Richard Jefferson … yes, that same 36-year-old Richard Jefferson … dunked all over Warriors guard Klay Thompson in epic fashion:

LeBron James, a day after the moment and victory, had some fun with it all — posting a photo of the dunk to Instagram with the caption: “Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!!”

The King is impressed.