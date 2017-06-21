Legal wrangling deepens over Egypt transfer of islands

The head of Egypt’s highest court has ordered a temporary suspension of rulings by other courts on a 2016 deal that transfers two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Supreme Constitutional Court on Wednesday said its decision was made upon a government request.

Since the announcement of the agreement 14 months ago, two administrative courts have ruled to annul the deal, arguing that the islands belong to Egypt.

A third court, however, ruled that it should be implemented and contended that the other two tribunals have no jurisdiction over the issue.

Wednesday’s decision deepens the legal wrangling over the issue but it’s unclear what judicial moves could follow.

Parliament last week ratified the deal and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi later said the matter has been “concluded.”