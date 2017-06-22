(STATS) – Lehigh will get an early start on the 2018 season.

The Mountain Hawks’ visit to Navy has been moved up from Sept. 15 to Aug. 25 – becoming a Week Zero matchup – at Navy-Marine Corps. Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Week Zero games are played the weekend prior to the full opening weekend of Division I football starting the Thursday prior to Labor Day weekend. They have been increasing in recent years.

Navy is playing a 13-game schedule in 2018 because of exemption for a game at Hawaii. That matchup is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Lehigh won the Patriot League title last season under coach Andy Coen.