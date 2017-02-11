Lemar, Schneider lead UC Davis past UC Riverside 77-63

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) Brynton Lemar scored 14 points, Siler Schneider added 13 and UC Davis defeated UC Riverside 77-63 on Saturday night to maintain first place in the Big West Conference with its third-straight win.

Schneider had all of his points in the first half as the Aggies (16-9, 8-2) opened a 34-20 lead. Riverside (7-15, 5-6), which won the first meeting 61-55, was never within single digits after Schneider had three 3-pointers and Lemar one during a 12-2 surge that made it 32-19 in the final minute of the first half.

Mike Henn added 11 points and J.T. Adenrele 10 for the Aggies, who are 8-0 at home.

Brandon Rosser had 15 points for the Highlanders and Secean Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dikymbe Martin, who led the team in scoring the last five games and averaged 16 points in the last six, had nine points with seven in the last 3:43.

