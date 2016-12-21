Lena Dunham admits abortion comments were 'distasteful'

Lena Dunham took to social media to explain comments she made on her podcast last week about abortion that stirred up controversy.
The “Girls” actress said on “Women of the Hour” she “can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.” Many people took offense to Dunham’s statement saying abortion isn’t something you should wish for and that her words were “offensive.”
Dunham explained in an Instagram post alongside a picture with the word “choice” that her “latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America.”
She continued, “I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated [in the podcast].
“My words were spoken from a sort of “delusional girl” persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance…and it didn’t translate. That’s my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy.”
Dunham added that her only goal is to “increase awareness and decrease stigma” and that she takes “reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else.”
She ended her post by pleading with her fans to donate to abortion funds.
Read the “Girls” creator’s full post below.
My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don’t choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I’m so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of “delusional girl” persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that’s what my TV show is too) and it didn’t translate. That’s my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don’t convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio 💰I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.
