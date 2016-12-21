Lena Dunham admits abortion comments were 'distasteful'

Lena Dunham took to social media to explain comments she made on her podcast last week about abortion that stirred up controversy.

The “Girls” actress said on “Women of the Hour” she “can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.” Many people took offense to Dunham’s statement saying abortion isn’t something you should wish for and that her words were “offensive.”

Dunham explained in an Instagram post alongside a picture with the word “choice” that her “latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America.”

She continued, “I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated [in the podcast].

“My words were spoken from a sort of “delusional girl” persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance…and it didn’t translate. That’s my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy.”

Dunham added that her only goal is to “increase awareness and decrease stigma” and that she takes “reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else.”

She ended her post by pleading with her fans to donate to abortion funds.

Read the “Girls” creator’s full post below.