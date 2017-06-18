Lena Dunham and other celebrities react to Cosby mistrial

Celebrity reaction to the mistrial declared in Bill Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision:

“Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don’t … Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind. My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you.” — Actress Lena Dunham on Twitter

“A jury deliberated longer in the #Cosby Case! Than the murder of #PhilandoCastile!” — Comedian DL Hughley on Twitter

“If Cosby’s defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That’s what he admits. … He admits to giving her Benadryl. That’s a lie – but even that is evil. Who does that?” — Writer and director Judd Apatow on Twitter

“Try him again. … Heart goes out to women who came forward.” — Actress Kristen Schaal on Twitter

“Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn’t know him or have some sort of association with him?” — Actor Kumail Nanjiani, on Twitter