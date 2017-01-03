51.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Lena Dunham says her cellulite legs on Glamour cover a 'triumph for...

Lena Dunham says her cellulite legs on Glamour cover a &#039;triumph for womankind&#039;

By FOX News -
21

 

Just when you thought Lena Dunham would reevaluate her contribution to humanity in 2017 – she’s decided not to hold back her pop-feminism. Dunham has celebrated the Glamour Magazine for letting her cellulite “shine on [the] new cover,” adding that it’s “triumph for womankind.”

LENA DUNHAM BREAKS HER ELECTION PROMISE 

In her Instagram story today, Dunham said: “What do I love most about our new [“Girls”‘] Glamour Magazine cover, besides the fact that we’re all together, loving each other, I’d say that it’s the cellulite that has been revealed on my thigh. A triumph for womankind.”

Ahead of HBO “Girls”‘ sixth and final season, the main cast will feature on the February issue of Glamour accompanied with a feature article titled “The “Girls” girls and 50 other female forces owning Your Look. Your Body. Your Happiness. Your Future.”

LENA DUNHAM SAYS SHE NEVER HAD AN ABORTION BUT ‘I WISH I HAD’ 

Dunham also praised the cover on her Twitter, writing that “Can’t wait to show the grandkids” – sparking a reminder of her past comments, in which she said that although she never had an abortion, she wished she’d had one.

This article originally appeared on Heat St.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB