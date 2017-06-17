Lena Dunham has learned to love all of herself! The “Girls” creator, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday to share an entirely nude pic of her tattoo-covered torso.

Dunham covered up her privates with pear emojis and a honey pot in the revealing photos.

“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes,” she wrote. “I performed the insult so no one else could. I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

The body-positive writer and actress has long been outspoken about her body. After losing some weight in the past few months, Dunham recently slammed a magazine for offering up her “diet tips.”

“I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx,” she wrote.