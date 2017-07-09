Leonardo DiCaprio is proud of his dad bod

Leonardo DiCaprio has no problem with having a “dad bod.”

The “Wolf of Wall Street” star was overheard boasting about his workout habits — or lack thereof — at a pre-Fourth of July bash in Malibu, Calif.

“It was a party at this private estate. He was drinking his beer and bragging to these models about how he doesn’t work out,” a spy told us.

Apparently, the girls weren’t impressed.

“The girls were like, ‘Does he think that’s attractive? It’s not like he’s in ‘Titanic’ shape anymore,’” the source quipped.

Click here to read more in the New York Post.