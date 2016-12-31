LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins explain why Rex Ryan failed as Bills head coach

In happier times, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy praised Rex Ryan for being a “player’s coach.” Now, it turns out that same tendency — and Ryan’s failure to hold his players accountable — played a significant role in his downfall.

So say the players, anyway. This week, both McCoy and No. 1 Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins pointed in the same direction when asked what went wrong in Buffalo. Under Ryan, according to the Bills’ offensive stars, the team simply lacked discipline.

Brett Carlsen

Via ESPN.com:

“I think the discipline has been an issue,” McCoy said Friday. “Players just [need to take] accountability for their own actions. … I just think as players, as professionals, we need to step up and play accountable. That’s the biggest issue.”

“It’s discipline,” Watkins said Thursday. “Whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed — on the field, off the field, flags, whether it’s a running drill. … I just think being professional as players [needs to be] fixed first.

“Then the coaches have to be hard on us, not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us. Whatever to get the player to do that job the best he can, that’s what they need to do.”

And that’s the fine line a coach treads when he tries to be friendly with his players. In today’s professional sports, you don’t have to be a hard-nosed curmudgeon 100 percent of the time. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known as a pretty jovial guy, and he has a Super Bowl win under his belt. Yet it takes skill for a franchise’s leader to play both good cop and bad cop as the situation calls for it.

One might argue players need to take accountability as well, and that’s a fine argument. One imagines guys such as McCoy and Watkins believe the same thing. However, on an NFL roster, you’re undoubtedly going to have players — important players who are part of your game-day rotation — who need motivation and discipline from the top-down. That’s a coach’s job, regardless of whether he’s a disciplinarian or a player’s coach.

Maybe Ryan has that capability in him, but we didn’t see it in Buffalo — which ultimately resulted in the man driving away from the team facility in his Bills-themed truck, a perfectly cromulent ending to his time in upstate New York.