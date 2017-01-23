Lessons Learned From Title Games

First, and this needs to be digested, home field does matter in the NFL playoffs. Since the league introduced the seeding element to the postseason in 1975, 31 of the 41 Lombardi Trophy champions have been No. 1 or No. 2 seeds. New England (No. 1 seed) and Atlanta (No. 2 seed) obviously fit that profile. Not since Baltimore (No. 4 seed) in the 2012 season has a seed other than No. 1 or No. 2 even reached the Super Bowl.
It’s important, then, to win in the regular season, secure the bye week, and have the best possible chance to reach the Super Bowl. Green Bay clearly ran out of gas after beating No. 1 seed Dallas in an emotional, gutsy victory one Sunday earlier. Pittsburgh’s pass defense was exposed and the Steelers, without star running back Le’Veon Bell, who sat out much of the game with a groin injury, looked very much like the team the Eagles dismantled in September at Lincoln Financial Field.
Other lessons? There were plenty …
- The best quarterback usually wins, right? Both Atlanta’s Matt Ryan and New England’s Tom Brady were nearly perfect, combining for 776 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. Pure brilliance. It helped that Ryan was not sacked, while Brady was downed only two times among his 44 dropbacks. Offensive line, offensive line, offensive line. For the Eagles, that’s good news, because the team feels good about its group up front offensively, with its depth there and a couple of the young prospects developing in the pipeline.
- Is it any surprise that the Falcons and the Patriots won the battle of turnovers?
- Atlanta played its last game in the Georgia Dome and sent out that building in style. I couldn’t help but think back to the NFC Championship Game loss to Tampa Bay in the final game at Veterans Stadium and how difficult that defeat was to accept, and what it meant to the city. It is, perhaps, the most disappointing loss – considering everything – in the history of Philadelphia sports.
- Atlanta came to Philadelphia and lost 24-15 on November 13 as the Eagles controlled the football offensively for 38:10, pressured Ryan, shut down Atlanta’s running game, and registered a key victory. The Falcons, though, finished 5-1 after that and roared into the postseason and have now dominated Seattle and Green Bay in the playoffs. Atlanta was 6-4 after the loss in Philadelphia and the Eagles were 5-4. Both teams were kind of at a which-way-will-the-season-go point. The Eagles, of course, lost five consecutive games after defeating the Falcons. A lesson here: to make it to the postseason, you have to win in November and December.
- Another reason for New England’s success? Stability from the top of the organization to the bottom, including the quarterback position. Brady is the best ever, and head coach Bill Belichick is at the top of his profession, but the Patriots also keep their coaching staff intact and keep their personnel department humming with consistency.
- Amazing that New England routed Pittsburgh with only 57 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Five times the New England running game was stopped for a loss.
- This isn’t necessarily a lesson learned from the weekend, but just an Eagles note: The team continued to add the roster on Monday, signing defensive tackle
Justin Hamiltonto a future contract. He is the seventh player signed to a future deal in this offseason. Hamilton was with Buffalo, Green Bay and Seattle since going undrafted in 2015. He’s a big ‘un at 6-2 and 315 pounds and, well, let’s see if he can crack a deep and talented group along the interior of the Eagles’ defensive line.
- NFL.com has a three-round mock draft, and just for kicks the Eagles are projected to take Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the first round, Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara in the second round, and Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook in the third round. Ah, I love this time of the year …