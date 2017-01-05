Ah, kicking a ball at your significant other as hard as you can. It’s the foundation of any strong relationship, really. And, not that there was ever any doubt, Sydney Leroux Dwyer and Dom Dwyer’s relationship is rock solid.

How do we know? Because Sydney posted video of the couple drilling a ball at each other in their back yard.

Let’s play a game where we kick the ball at each other as hard as we can? 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/7NZpV3M4sE — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) January 5, 2017

Syd gets the first go, adopting a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque approach to the free kick directly at her husband. With a two-step run-up, she unleashes a lethal right-footer that drops Dom. Don’t worry, Sporting KC fans, Dom’s fine — and he has vengeance in mind.

Dom — who appears to have considerably more protection than his wife, it must be noted — lines up his shot. With nary a warning, he goes with a sneak-attack left-footed boot. Sydney does the smart thing and protects herself from the cannonball, which caroms off of her a considerable degree. She’s fine as well!

Both emerge unscathed, and we’re all left to ponder why we’re not doing smart things like this in our relationships.