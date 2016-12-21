44.6 F
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Lewandowski to open firm near White House

Lewandowski to open firm near White House

By FOX News -
Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s controversial first campaign manager, is starting a political consulting firm and will not be joining the Trump administration.

But Lewandowski won’t be far. His new firm, Avenue Strategies, will be located about a block from the White House.

Lewandowski led Trump’s campaign through his improbable victory in the Republican primary, but he clashed the president-elect’s family and was fired. Still, he remains close to Trump and says he considered “multiple opportunities within the administration.”

Lewandowski is forming the firm with Barry Bennett, a former adviser to Ben Carson, Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Bennett also briefly advised the Trump campaign.

